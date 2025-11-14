Kevin Ross Releases New Holiday Single “This Winter”

Award-winning singer-songwriter and preeminent voice of contemporary R&B Kevin Ross ushers in the holiday season with the release of his lush, soul-stirring new single, “This Winter.” The track, available today via Rolling Out Music, promises to be the definitive romantic anthem for the holidays, blending vocal brilliance, warmth, and timeless romance into the season’s soundtrack.

“This Winter” delivers a classic, heartfelt performance anchored by the poignant and simple refrain, “All I need is love for Christmas.” Ross successfully crafts a timeless melody that feels as intimate as a fireside embrace yet as grand as a holiday stage production. He adds:

“This song is really about love being the greatest gift of all. No matter where you are or who you’re with, the heart of the holidays is connection. ‘This Winter’ is my way of wrapping that feeling in melody and soul. It’s the kind of record I hope people return to year after year.”

With “This Winter,” Ross channels the spirit of classic soul while creating a modern holiday anthem defined by cinematic beauty and profound emotional depth.

The accompanying music video enhances the song’s sultry mood. Kevin Ross is joined by television personality Deelishis (from VH1) for a highly anticipated cinematic moment that radiates palpable romance. Set against a backdrop of soft lighting, luxe textures, and subtle nods to the holidays, the visuals bring a sophisticated, modern R&B allure to the season that is truly unforgettable.

The single marks Ross’s first collaboration with Rolling Out Music, the newly launched record label from the esteemed media platform Rolling Out. The partnership aims to deliver music that captures what listeners crave most this time of year: love, connection, and a melody that lingers long after the lights fade.

“This Winter” is available now on all digital streaming platforms.