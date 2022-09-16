Kevin Ross Shares Live Acoustic Version of Hit Single “Sweet Release”

R&B sensation Kevin Ross has just shared a video capturing a live acoustic performance of his latest single “Sweet Release”.

The singer shows off his vocal prowess over the stripped down guitar production of his #1 Sirius Heart & Soul & Billboard charting single.

On his stripped down acoustic performance, Ross brings a new level of vocal definition and tactful intimacy to “Sweet Release” as he blends surrealism and sensation to create a sonic dreamscape.

The song was originally on his EP “Drive 2” which released in 2021.