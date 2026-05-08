Kevon Edmonds Returns With New Solo Single “No Ordinary Love”

R&B legend and After 7 frontman Kevon Edmonds has returned to the solo spotlight with his latest single, “No Ordinary Love,” out now on all major streaming platforms. The track marks a sophisticated return for the soulful tenor, who has long been regarded as one of the genre’s most consistent vocalists.

“No Ordinary Love” finds Edmonds leaning into the timeless, melodic R&B that defined his multi-platinum success in the late ’90s. The record is a soaring mid-tempo ballad that showcases his signature range and emotional depth, delivering a narrative of enduring commitment and rare romantic connection.

Following his massive solo success with the 1999 hit “24/7,” Edmonds has balanced a thriving career between his solo endeavors and his leadership within the iconic group After 7. With “No Ordinary Love,” he reaffirms his status as a premiere balladeer, prioritizing live-feeling instrumentation and a clean, polished production that avoids modern R&B tropes in favor of a “grown and sexy” aesthetic.

Produced by Damon Thomas, the single features the lush arrangements and buttery harmonies that have become Edmonds’ trademark.

Although he’s consistently released music as part of After 7 over the past decade, this is his first solo single since he put out his sophomore album “Who Knew” in 2009.

As a member of one of R&B’s most respected dynasties—alongside his brothers, including the legendary Babyface—Kevon Edmonds continues to uphold a standard of vocal excellence. His return with “No Ordinary Love” arrives as a refreshing entry in a landscape increasingly leaning toward nostalgic, authentic soul.

“No Ordinary Love” is now available for streaming and download worldwide.