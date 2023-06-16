Kiana Lede Releases New Album “Grudges” (Stream)

R&B sensation Kiana Ledé has just released her long awaited new album “Grudges” via The Heavy Group/Republic Records.

The project serves as a journey through heartbreak, lust, sex, pain, and transformation, it finds Kiana at her most vulnerable, vibrant, and vital all at once. She opens up like never before over an ever-evolving sonic backdrop, dripping with bedroom-ready R&B vibes, smoked-out alternative experimentation, and subversive pop appeal.

Featured on “Grudges” are special guests Bryson Tiller, Khalid, Kyle Dion, Joyce Wrice, Sinesd Harnett, and Destin Conrad.

The project also features the previously released singles “Deeper” and “Jealous” featuring Ella Mai.