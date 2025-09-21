Kindred The Family Soul Releases New Single “For Life” Ahead Of Upcoming Album “Grandlife”

Acclaimed neo-soul duo Kindred the Family Soul, made up of husband and wife Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon-Dantzler, have just released their new single “For Life”.. The song celebrates their 27th wedding anniversary, reflecting the joys and struggles of their long-standing relationship.

The single serves as a preview for their upcoming album, “Grandlife”, which is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025. According to Fatin Dantzler, the new album is “the most intentional work we’ve ever done,” and it aims to speak to themes of love and life. The duo is known for their soulful and authentic storytelling, often drawing from their personal experiences to create relatable music.

The new single and album continue Kindred the Family Soul’s legacy of crafting heartfelt music that celebrates family, love, and community, a sound that has resonated with fans for over two decades.