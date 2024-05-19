Koffee Brown Releases Visual For “Didn’t Mean To Turn You On” From Their 2001 Debut Album “Mars / Venus”

In case you hadn’t heard, Koffee Brown is out again after the brand has been idle over over two decades. The group now includes original member Vernell “Vee” Sales, along with Ryan Lane, who replaces Falonte “Fonz” Moore.

The group disbanded shortly after releasing their debut album “Mars / Venus” in 2001, which landed them the hit song “After Party”. The group was originally discovered by producer Kay Gee and signed to his Divine Mill label.

Koffee Brown have now released an updated visual for the song “Didn’t Mean To Turn You On” from that “Mars / Venus” album. The song was produced by Kay Gee and features rapper Du-Ganz, and likely would have been a single if the group had stuck together.

Koffee Brown is currently back in the studio recording new music with KayGee.