Kwame Releases New Album “The Different Kids” (Stream)

Hip-hop veteran and producer Kwamé has released his new album, “The Different Kids”. This marks a return to his own artistry after a long and successful career as a producer for other artists.

The album features 16 tracks and showcases Kwamé’s signature style, blending witty lyrics and storytelling with dexterous flows. The release was preceded by the singles **”Ms Mary Mack”** and **”Hello / Anybody?”**, which have been praised for their old-school vibes and sharp wordplay. According to the artist’s record label, SRG-ILS Group, the album offers “witty braggadocio and captivating storytelling with precise, dexterous flows.”

*The Different Kids* is Kwamé’s fifth studio album and his first full-length project in over 30 years. It coincides with his recent induction into Washington D.C.’s National Hip-Hop Museum.