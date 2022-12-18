Lalah Hathaway Duets With Late Father Donny On “This Christmas”

Legendary singer Lalah Hathaway duets with her late father Donny for the first time ever on his iconic holiday classic “This Christmas”.

The song was originally released back in 1970 and has become a staple on Christmas playlists and radio stations. The song of course has been covered by many over the years. None are as special as this duet between father and daughter though.

Donny’s vocals on the song are actually previously unreleased vocals, making this even more of a gem.

Lalah had previously released her own solo version of the song back in 2017.

You can also check out the accompanying visual for the song that is equally as touching.