Lalah Hathaway Joins Black Violin On Their New Single “Beautiful Day”

Classical-meets-hip-hop duo Black Violin link up with legendary R&B singer Lalah Hathaway for their brand new single “Beautiful Day”.

The song is the final single from their album “Full Circle” which has just released. The project was produced by Phil Beaudreau and marks a bold new chapter for the genre-defying duo. The duo also announced an extensive fall US tour. They add about the song:

“‘Beautiful Day’ is a reminder that no matter the chaos that surrounds us, there is always beauty in the present moment. It’s about choosing to see the light, embracing the small joys, and grounding ourselves in the life that’s happening right now.”

Black Violin members Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus are now 20 years into their career upon the release of Full Circle. This new chapter is both a reckoning and a renewal, as they confront their past selves while evolving beyond them. The songs feel like natural extensions of their early work—refined, redefined, and charged with the paradox of returning and progressing all at once.