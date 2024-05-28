Lalah Hathaway Releases New Song “I Am”

Check out the new single from Lalah Hathaway called “I Am”. This is the second single from her upcoming album “VANTABLACK”.

Lalah adds about the song:

“I Am, I think people will be delighted to hear me with some tempo! I’m always trying to figure out how to apply these lush tones over dance music! How can i be featured on the subwoofer in your G Wagon? This is a 4 on the floor full of positive affirmation…I think i may have cracked the code!”

The song will be included her upcoming eighth studio album which will release on June 14th, 2024 via the Hathaway Entertainment/SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music Group) label imprint.

This is the follow up to her single “So In Love” which came out earlier this month as the first single from “VANTABLACK”.

Stay tuned for the upcoming album from this R&B legend coming next month!