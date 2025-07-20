Lalah Hathaway Shares Video For ‘Poison + The Cure’, Releases “VANTABLACK: Expansion Pack”

R&B royalty Lalah Hathaway has just released her remix album “VANTABLACK: Expansion Pack”. The project offers a collection of remixes from the original ‘VANTABLACK’ album plus two brand new songs.

One of those new songs is ‘POISON + THE CURE’, for which she’s also released a colorful and futuristic visual for. She adds about the project:

“Reimagining music has always been at the core of my artistic journey. This project is a heartfelt tribute to the transformative power of the REMIX, and a celebration of the timelessness of great SONGS!”

In all its range, ‘VANTABLACK: EXPANSION PACK’ stays true to the stylistic diversity of the O.G. ‘VANTABLACK’ album, traversing the sounds of house, in the ‘Myth of Being’ and ‘Clearly’ remixes, to the funk/pop feel of new offering ‘Uptown’ and the ‘Mood For You’ remix. The ‘Returning’ remix feat. Robert Glasper and Amber Navran-produced remix for ‘#BITMFW’ offer laid back moods, whilst new biting, tribal-meets-industrial, single ‘Poison + The Cure’ and its accompanying music video ring with artistic statement and rebellion: a departure and fresh-feel for five-time Grammy-winning Lalah Hathaway.

‘VANTABLACK: EXPANSION PACK’ Hathaway looks outward: with a project focusing on collaboration and community, hosting an energized array of sounds fit for the summer!