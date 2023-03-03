LaTocha of Xscape Releases New Solo Single “Stay With Me”

Mar 3, 2023 | New Music

LaTocha Xscape Stay With Me

LaTocha Scott from the legendary group Xscape has just released the solo single “Stay With Me”. The song will be included on her upcoming debut Gospel album “The Invitation: A Conversation With God” which she announced earlier this year.

She also premiered a visual to coincide with the song. She adds:

“The video concept is a live performance of me renewing my vows to God asking him to continue to stay with me. It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music, it has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

The music video is directed by Rich Laru.

LaTocha’s debut Gospel album “The Invitation: A Conversation With God” will be released on April 7th under Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG. LaTocha’s new reality series “The Queens of R&B,” premieres March 5th on Bravo.

