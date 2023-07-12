LAYA Releases New Single “F’d Up”

Staten Island bred soul sensation LAYA has just unveiled her brand new single called “F’d Up”.

The song serves as a lead up to the singer’s upcoming project “Bet That” which is set to release this Summer.

LAYA adds about the deeply relatable song:

“You ever have somebody try you? Tried you so hard and they ain’t even know what they was talking about? Sounds like they got you fucked up! The solution? It’s time to stand your ground and fight back. Nah it’s 2023, we not doing that this time. Time to put haters on their back and tell ’em, quit with all that cap — because you got me fucked up!

After a breakthrough 2022, LAYA is set to level up again with the crowd-pleasing “F’d Up” as well as the imminent arrival of bar-raising Bet That EP.

In case you missed it, we had an opportunity to interview LAYA about her debut EP recently.