Ledisi Releases Dinah Washington Tribute Album “For Dinah” (Stream)

Ledisi’s thirteenth studio album, “For Dinah”, is a tribute album dedicated to the legendary jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington. The album was released on October 3, 2025, through her own label, Listen Back Entertainment, with distribution by Candid Records.

Ledisi said the album, which was an idea she had eight years prior, is a way of paying tribute to Dinah Washington, who she considers her “lifelong hero”. According to Ledisi, Dinah Washington “gave me permission to move freely, create freely, be a woman in leadership, wear and say what I want”.

The album was produced by Ledisi, jazz musician Christian McBride, and longtime production partner Rex Rideout. It features collaborations with Gregory Porter, Christian McBride, and Paul Jackson Jr..

The tracklist includes:

* “What a Difference a Day Made”

* “If I Never Get to Heaven”

* “Caravan”

* “Let’s Do It”

* “You Don’t Know What Love Is” featuring Christian McBride

* “You’ve Got What It Takes” featuring Gregory Porter

* “You Go To My Head” featuring Paul Jackson Jr.

* “This Bitter Earth”

The singles “This Bitter Earth” and “What a Difference a Day Made” were both released prior to the album’s debut. In support of the album, Ledisi is on the “Ledisi for Dinah Tour,” which includes a show in Los Angeles on the day of the album’s release.