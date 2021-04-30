Ledisi Releases Live Album “Live at the Troubadour” (Stream)

Singer Ledisi has just released her first ever live album “Live at the Troubadour”.

The performance was recorded live with her band at the famed Hollywood Venue, and the set features many of her hit songs spanning her successful career. This includes songs like “Pieces of Me”, “I Blame You”, “High”, “Alright”, and current single “Anything For You”.

This follows the release of her latest album “The Wild Card” last year in 2020.

She will also be performing a live encore performance of the set tonight for those who missed it live the first time. Check her social media for details.