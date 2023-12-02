Ledisi Releases New Single “Sell Me No Dreams” + Announces Upcoming Tour

R&B superstar Ledisi has just released her brand new single called “Sell Me No Dreams” via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

The song is the follow up to her previously released single “I Need To Know” which reached #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart.

“Sell Me No Dreams” was produced by newcomers G.A.D. And Shoji. The soulful anthem is woven with Ledisi’s signature blend of soulful elegance and emotional depth.

In equally exciting news, Ledisi has also announced “The Good Life Tour” which will begin in March 2024 and make 27 stops. The tour will feature the soulful vibes of Raheem DeVaughn*, with BJ The Chicago Kid** making limited appearances. Check out the full itinerary below.

The Good Life Tour Dates

Date City Venue

March 6 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts***

March 7 Newark, NJ Prudential Center*

March 8 Rochester, NY The Theater at Innovation Square***

March 9 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia*

March 12 Boston, MA The Wilbur***

March 13 New Haven, CT Shubert Theatre***

March 15 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

March 16 Baltimore, MD The Lyric*

March 17 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)*

March 19 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center*

March 21 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium*

March 22 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre*

March 23 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre*

March 24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*

March 26 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium*

March 28 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

March 29 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre**

March 30 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre**

April 1 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall ***

April 3 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre*

April 5 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater*

April 6 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center*

April 7 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park**

April 10 Ft. Collins, CO The Lincoln Center***

April 12 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts***

April 13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater*

April 14 Oakland, CA Fox Theater*

*Raheem DeVaughn performing

**BJ The Chicago Kid will open

***An Evening With… Performance