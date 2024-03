Check out the new video from Ledisi for her latest single “Perfect Strangers” featuring Kenny Lattimore.

The visual was directed by Ron T. Young and showcases the two artists undeniable chemistry and vocal prowess. It undeniably captures the essence of the song’s lyrics, creating a visual narrative that resonates with viewers.

This is the latest single from Ledisi’s latest album “Good Life” which is out now. Ledisi is currently on tour supporting the album as well.