Ledisi Releases New Album “Good Life” (Stream)

R&B icon Ledisi has just unleashed her 11th studio album called “Good Life” via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

This project represents Ledisi’s evolution, delivering a soulful fusion of sounds and profound lyrics.

Featured on the album is the #1 hit single “I Need To Know” as well as current single “Sell Me No Dreams”. Also included is her recent collaboration with Kenny Lattimore on “Perfect Stranger”.

PURCHASE/STREAM “GOOD LIFE”

“Good Life” features Ledisi’s Billboard #1 adult R&B hit, “I Need To Know,” the soul-stirring single, “Sell Me No Dreams,” and fan favorite “Perfect Strangers” featuring Kenny Lattimore, offering a taste of the rich tapestry awaiting listeners on the album.

In the coming days, Ledisi is set to kick off her “The Good Life Tour” on March 6 featuring Raheem DeVaughn and BJ The Chicago Kid. The 27-city tour will grace cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Detroit, concluding in Oakland, CA, on April 14.