Ledisi Talks New Album “The Crown”, Her Evolving Artistry, Dream Duets (Exclusive Interviews)

We recently caught up with Ledisi to discuss her new album “The Crown”, the evolution of her artistry between albums, continuing to maintain such a high level of success, running her own label, some artists she still would want to collaborate with, and much more.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Introduce us to your new album “The Crown”.

Ledisi: I started with “Love You Too”, and I was just making sure I had a single for the following year in case I wanted to go on tour or something. Then I got a call about The Super Bowl and we were just writing songs every other day. Taking our time. Then The Super Bowl called and I figured I had to write something! I was not planning on having an R&B album come out, I was going to take my time and take a break. I had just put out “Good Life”. So it just came naturally. I had finished in December. It just turned into this. A whole 11 songs about life, love and the complexities of that and spirituality. It’s a feel good album.

YouKnowIGotSoul: We’ve witnessed your growth through the years and progressed your sound over the course of albums. Did you try anything this time around?

Ledisi: I went straight to the feel good vibes on this one and didn’t force anything. I didn’t feel like I had to prove anything to anyone, or to try experimental things. I just did whatever felt good that day, it was very natural, no plan, I just wrote. I was a songwriter this time and got to dig deeper in my songwriting bag. I think that part was new and revisiting how I used to write where I was free form, like art. I did not think about what I was doing it for, it was natural. It was so good to have that! *Laughs*

YouKnowIGotSoul: We’re in a heavy time in this world with so much going on. Did that help push you towards making this a feel good album? Because we aren’t hearing a lot of feel good music right now.

Ledisi: I didn’t know, I just knew what I wanted to hear. I’m just going to be real transparent, this wasn’t the plan for me! *Laughs* I knew I needed to use my voice, if I’m going to do anything, I want to empower that feel good feeling. I don’t know if we have it or not, I haven’t really been listening to any music. I’ve just been escaping to writing, or doing the opposite of music. How to write a play, and learning that, or doing something different.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Any dream duets you still have in your mind you’d like to do?

Ledisi: I called so many people for this, I called Leon, I called Babyface, but paths getting crossed. Really I want to work with Babyface, I still want to work with Q-Tip, I’ll say it every time. Joe, still one of my favorite voices, I’d love to sing with. I’d love to get a song written for me by Stevie Wonder.

Listen to the rest of the interview in the video above.