Ledisi Taps Gregory Porter For Remake Of “You’ve Got What It Takes”

Ledisi has teamed up with GRAMMY-winning jazz and soul vocalist Gregory Porter for their new song, “You Got What It Takes.” The single is a remake of the 1960 hit by Brook Benton and Dinah Washington, and it is part of Ledisi’s upcoming album, “For Dinah”, which is a tribute to the legendary Dinah Washington.

According to Ledisi, “You’ve Got What It Takes” was a “must” for the project. She explained that she wanted to maintain the original’s “loose, playful energy” and mirror some of Washington’s style. The new album, which is set to be released on October 3, will also feature collaborations with other artists and musicians.