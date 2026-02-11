Leela James Announces 2BHonest Tour

Multi-platinum soul artist Leela James has officially announced her 2BHONEST 2026 Tour, a national run of dates designed to offer fans a bold and emotionally charged live experience.

The tour serves as a celebration of James’ storytelling and vocal prowess following the success of her latest EP, 2BHONEST.

The upcoming trek marks a return to the road for James, whose career in R&B spans nearly two decades. The live show is set to feature a blend of her recent material alongside a legacy of hits that have established her as a premier voice in the genre.

According to the tour announcement, audiences can expect:

Dynamic Grooves: A setlist focused on deep soul and rhythmic arrangements.

Raw Emotion: Performances centered on the singer’s signature raw, powerful delivery.

Vocal Excellence: A showcase of the range and technique that have made James a staple on global stages.

In a statement regarding the tour, James emphasized her commitment to the live experience.

“Every time I step on stage, I’m giving everything — heart, truth, soul,” James said. “This tour is about celebrating real music, real emotion, and real connection.”

This dynamic run of shows highlights Leela’s artistic versatility, from soul-shaking ballads to groove-infused anthems, all performed in settings perfectly suited to her commanding presence.

2026 2BHONEST Tour Dates (U.S.):

• Mar 5 — Birmingham, AL — The Lyric Theatre

• Mar 6 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

• Mar 7 — Chattanooga, TN — The Walker Theatre

• Mar 10 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall

• Mar 11 — Durham, NC — Carolina Theatre

• Mar 12 — Charlotte, NC — The Carolina

• Mar 14 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

• Mar 15 — Louisville, KY — Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

• Mar 19 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

• Mar 20 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas

• Mar 21 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

• Apr 19 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

• May 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Peacock Theater

• May 16 — Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre