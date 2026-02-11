Leela James Announces 2BHonest Tour

Multi-platinum soul artist Leela James has officially announced her 2BHONEST 2026 Tour, a national run of dates designed to offer fans a bold and emotionally charged live experience.
The tour serves as a celebration of James’ storytelling and vocal prowess following the success of her latest EP, 2BHONEST.
The upcoming trek marks a return to the road for James, whose career in R&B spans nearly two decades. The live show is set to feature a blend of her recent material alongside a legacy of hits that have established her as a premier voice in the genre.
According to the tour announcement, audiences can expect:
Dynamic Grooves: A setlist focused on deep soul and rhythmic arrangements.
Raw Emotion: Performances centered on the singer’s signature raw, powerful delivery.
Vocal Excellence: A showcase of the range and technique that have made James a staple on global stages.
In a statement regarding the tour, James emphasized her commitment to the live experience.
“Every time I step on stage, I’m giving everything — heart, truth, soul,” James said. “This tour is about celebrating real music, real emotion, and real connection.”
This dynamic run of shows highlights Leela’s artistic versatility, from soul-shaking ballads to groove-infused anthems, all performed in settings perfectly suited to her commanding presence.
2026 2BHONEST Tour Dates (U.S.):
• Mar 5 — Birmingham, AL — The Lyric Theatre
• Mar 6 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
• Mar 7 — Chattanooga, TN — The Walker Theatre
• Mar 10 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall
• Mar 11 — Durham, NC — Carolina Theatre
• Mar 12 — Charlotte, NC — The Carolina
• Mar 14 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
• Mar 15 — Louisville, KY — Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
• Mar 19 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston
• Mar 20 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas
• Mar 21 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre
• Apr 19 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
• May 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Peacock Theater
• May 16 — Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre