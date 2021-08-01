Leela James Releases New Album “See Me” (Stream)

Veteran soul singer Leela James returns with the release of her seventh album “See Me”.

The album includes a feature from Mumu Fresh and songwriting and production by Rex Rideout and Jairus “JMo” Mozee. “See Me” gives the listener a ride through sheer emotion as it offers depth through the transparency of the heart.

This album is the follow-up to her previously released sixth studio album Did It For Love from 2017. Included on the album is the lead single “Complicated” which has already hit the Top 10 on Adult R&B radio.

Leela hopes that over the course of the album’s 11 tracks that she is able to convey the raw emotion and passion that lie behind each song, revealing an awakening of the spirit tied to the complexity of love.