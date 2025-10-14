Legendary Neo-Soul Artist D’Angelo Has Passed Away At Age 51

It has been reported that legendary neo-soul artist D’Angelo has passed away at the age of 51. Initial reports indicate his untimely death comes following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Michael Eugene Archer aka D’Angelo (February 11, 1974 – October 14, 2025) was a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist widely regarded as a pioneer of the neo-soul movement. His career, though marked by long periods of absence from the public eye, produced three critically acclaimed albums over a span of nearly two decades.

After co-writing the 1994 hit “U Will Know” for the supergroup Black Men United, D’Angelo released his debut solo album, “Brown Sugar” in 1995. The album blended classic R&B with funk, hip-hop, and jazz, earning him widespread critical acclaim and helping to define the neo-soul genre.

His 2000 follow-up, “Voodoo”, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy for Best R&B Album. Its single, “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” earned him another Grammy and turned him into a reluctant sex symbol due to its iconic music video. The intense fame and personal struggles that followed led him to withdraw from the spotlight.

After more than a decade of silence, D’Angelo returned in 2014 with his third album, “Black Messiah”. The politically charged album was released amid racial justice protests in the United States and was hailed as a masterpiece. It won a Grammy for Best R&B Album and its single, “Really Love,” won for Best R&B Song.

Despite a relatively small discography, D’Angelo’s influence on modern R&B and soul is profound, with his work inspiring future generations of artists.

Following his passing, the D’Angelo Estate issued the following statement: