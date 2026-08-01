Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren Releases “Songs in the Key of Diane: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs”

One of modern music’s most prolific songwriting catalogs is receiving a Caribbean reimagining with the release of Songs in the Key of Diane: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs. Released via Regime Music Group’s Island Empire label, the landmark 13-track collection pairs the multi-Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning songwriter’s timeless hits with prominent voices from the reggae and Pacific Island music scenes.

While the compilation breathes new life into some of Warren’s most universally recognized anthems, it also serves as a historic addition to her catalog by introducing five previously unreleased compositions.

“I’ve always loved reggae,” Warren stated regarding the project. “It’s music that just makes you feel good. My music has always had that rhythmic Caribbean feel, starting with ‘Rhythm of the Night.’ It’s cool to have fresh covers of the old hits—it’s like putting a new set of clothes on them—but I’m even more excited about the songs that haven’t been heard before. There’s such a wide variety of artists on this record, which made it so much fun to do.”

The compilation highlights the inherent versatility of well-crafted songwriting. Warren noted that a strong song—possessing solid melody, lyrics, and rhythm—should seamlessly transition across genres, allowing ballads to easily transform into upbeat dance or island tracks.

More than three years in the making, the project was co-produced by Steven Rosen, Diane Warren, Ivory Daniel, and Kevin Zinger. It began taking shape following a reggae reinterpretation of “Rhythm of the Night” by the Grammy-nominated group Common Kings, eventually expanding into a full-length collaborative effort.

The final tracklist features an exceptional lineup of artists tackling both established hits and never-before-heard tracks:

-Analea Brown delivers a fresh take on the Aerosmith classic “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

-Eli-Mac reimagines Exposé’s “I’ll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me.”

-Anuhea provides an island-infused version of “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.”

-Boostive & Through The Roots (featuring Divina) team up for a rendition of Warren’s Carlos Santana and G-Eazy collaboration, “She’s Fire.”

-Sammy Johnson interprets the previously unreleased track “I Heart U.”

-Gramps Morgan (of Morgan Heritage) debuts the hopeful, unreleased song “I Wish That.”

–Save Ferris (featuring Monique Powell) adds a ska-infused energy to the unreleased “Kiss Me Tonight.”

Pia Mia and Lea Love tackle the unreleased tracks “Hey Haters” and “Forgot to Forget You,” respectively.

Notably, the album also features a deeply moving rendition of the unreleased track “You Kind of Beautiful” by the late artist Fiji. The song stands as his final vocal recording prior to his passing in July 2025.

The genesis of Songs in the Key of Diane is rooted in a 35-year working relationship between Regime Music Group President Steven Rosen and Warren. Drawing upon his extensive background in publishing, A&R, and production, Rosen aimed to curate a project that showcased the sheer depth of Warren’s catalog through a completely different cultural lens.

“It was a chance for these artists to showcase their voices on a Diane Warren song,” Rosen explained. “Diane’s involvement allowed us to realize these songs in a new way. Collaborating with her is a roller coaster we are privileged to ride… It’s a testament to her writing that you can even do a project like this.”

Songs in the Key of Diane: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs is available now across all major digital streaming platforms.