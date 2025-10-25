Leon Thomas Releases New EP “Pholks” (Stream)

GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas continues his evolution as an R&B rockstar with the release of his new EP, “PHOLKS”, available everywhere today via EZMNY Records/Motown.

The seven-track project is an exhilarating departure that fuses Thomas’s foundation in R&B and Soul with the vibrant energy of funk, psychedelic rock, and live instrumentation. Described by Thomas as a “love letter to beautiful chaos,” PHOLKS is an ambitious collection that prioritizes raw, experimental creativity over convention, solidifying his unique position in the contemporary music landscape.

Following the success of his breakout single “MUTT,” PHOLKS expands Thomas’s creative universe. The EP takes inspiration from Black rock legends like Jimi Hendrix and the effortless mastery of icons like Prince, channeling their spontaneity into a futuristic sound.

The project is led by the driving single “Just How You Are,” an instant dance-floor anthem, and features the nostalgic, ’70s-tinged focus track “My Muse.” The EP includes one powerhouse collaboration, closing out the collection with “Lone Wolf” featuring 4batz.

PHOLKS arrives just as Thomas is set to embark on his massive, sold-out Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour, which kicks off on October 30. The energy and instrumental focus of this EP were crafted with the stage in mind, promising a dynamic live performance for fans across North America, the U.K., Europe, and Australia.

Leon Thomas continues to prove that he is more than just the pen behind hits for other stars (Drake, SZA, Ariana Grande); he is an innovator defining the next era of groove-first, emotionally complex R&B.

Stream the new EP, PHOLKS, today.