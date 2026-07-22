Lina Loi Returns With New Single “Still Got It”

Acclaimed R&B and soul vocalist Lina Loi, widely celebrated for seamlessly bridging vintage jazz with contemporary soul, has officially returned to the music scene. Today, the singer unveiled her brand-new single, “Still Got It,” a triumphant and groove-laden track that marks her highly anticipated comeback.

Available now across all major digital streaming platforms, “Still Got It” serves as a bold reaffirmation of Loi’s vocal prowess and artistic resilience. The track masterfully revives her signature sonic blueprint—an intoxicating blend of vocal jazz, classic R&B, and modern hip-hop sensibilities.

Laced with a bouncing horn section, crisp percussion, and Loi’s unmistakable, honeyed tone, the new single explores themes of longevity, self-assurance, and thriving in the face of a constantly shifting industry. It is a confident declaration from an artist who has never compromised her unique sound to chase fleeting pop trends.

For dedicated listeners of contemporary R&B, Lina Loi’s catalog represents a vital chapter in the genre’s evolution over the past two decades. She first captured critical attention with her groundbreaking 2001 debut album, Stranger on Earth. Driven by standout tracks like “Playa No Mo” and “It’s Alright,” the project established her as a pioneering voice capable of fusing the elegance of the swing era with the edge of Y2K neo-soul.

She continued to expand her artistic footprint throughout the 2000s with celebrated independent releases, most notably 2005’s The Inner Beauty Movement. Featuring fan-favorite cuts like “Smooth,” the project solidified her reputation for crafting deeply empowering, spiritually rich soul music. Across subsequent releases, including Morning Star, Loi maintained a steadfast commitment to live instrumentation, rich vocal stacking, and authentic storytelling.

With “Still Got It,” Loi proves that her distinct fusion of eras and genres remains as potent and relevant as ever. The single not only caters to her core listeners who have followed her decades-spanning career but also serves as a perfect entry point for a new generation discovering the depth of 2000s R&B innovators.

“Still Got It” is available to stream and download now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms.