Lion Babe Release Funky Cover of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”

R&B duo Lion Babe have just released a unique, funky and house driven remake of Nelly’s hit “Hot in Herre”. Singer Jillian Hervey adds about her inspiration for the song:

“favorite anthem [which] deserves a female reboot. Thankful for The Neptunes and Nelly for sparking the fire in us when we were both getting into music.”

The new release comes on the heels of their sophomore album “Cosmic Wind” from 2019. The 15-track Cosmic Wind album is an introspective turn, highlighting the duo’s growth socially, physically, lyrically; musically.