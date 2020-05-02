Lion Babe Release New Single “Can’t Get Enough” + Announce Virtual Tour

Lion Babe are set to kick off a unique virtual tour and have just released new music to celebrate the occasion. The duo of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman give us the new track called “Can’t Get Enough”.

Jillian’s melodic vocals once again blend perfectly with Lucas’ vibey production to create a unique twist on a classic heartbreak story.

Lion Babe added about the song:

‘’Can’t Get Enough’ explores the idea of revelling in heartbreak. It’s about the addictive cycle of replaying our life choices and vices.’

The new music comes as the group is set to kick off their “Around the World at Home” virtual global tour this week. Lion Babe created a unique experience by collaborating with venues across the world to bring live performances to cities with their biggest supporters.

Each performance will stream via a select music venue’s Instagram channel, and will be set to private so only local residents can watch, to create the perfect experience. The tour will feature an opening performance from Kwamie Liv. See full list of dates and locations below.

Lion Babe released their sophomore album “Cosmic Wind” in 2019.