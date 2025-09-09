Lloyd To Perform At Upcoming Baltimore Orioles Game For HBCU Night

The Baltimore Orioles will be be celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Divine Nine Greek fraternities and sororities on Thursday, September 18th when the Orioles host the Yankees at 7:15 p.m.

As a special treat, Lloyd will take part in a special pregame concert from the Coors Light Stage in Legends Park. Prior to that, the crowd will be entertained by Morgan State alumni DJ Heat.

Lloyd will also serve as the Guest Splasher during the second inning. There will also be performances by HBCU marching bands and the Morgan State Choir, which will perform the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Throughout the evening, the Orioles will come together with alumni, students, and staff to pay homage to these institutions. While there will be ballpark-wide activations including marching band performances, and various school mascots, fans can purchase a special ticket package to receive a limited-edition cap and a ticket to the game. From each ticket purchased, $5 will go towards initiatives to support HBCUs. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Orioles.com/ThemeNights.

The Orioles will also use this event to raise awareness for Sickle Cell disease. They will donate 1,000 tickets to Baltimore City and County students to educate them about HBCUs. Additionally, Tennessee State University alum Marques Dent will be honored as the Birdland Community Hero.

Participating HBCUs & Organizations: A number of HBCUs and organizations will be present, including Coppin State, Morgan State, Howard University, Bowie State, Virginia State, and Florida A&M, among others. The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Metropolitan Baltimore will also be in attendance.