Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony aka Louis York share a live performance video of their single “Don’t You Forget”.

We had the song ranked among our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2019, and hearing the live performance certainly takes it to another level. “Don’t You Forget” gives us everything we are missing in music and is one of the best songs we’ve heard over the past decade.

Louis York originally included the song on their 2019 debut album “American Griots”.