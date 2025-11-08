Louis York Releases New Single “Sweet Potato Pie”

The acclaimed songwriting and production duo LOUIS YORK, composed of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, along with talented singer Jessy Wilson, have released their charming and soulful single, “Sweet Potato Pie.”

The track is available now on all major streaming platforms.

“Sweet Potato Pie” is a feel-good, deeply nostalgic song that perfectly blends classic Soul and R&B with modern sensibilities. The song is a testament to the trio’s commitment to creating music that is both timeless and joyfully honest.

The song uses the classic, comforting, and nostalgic dessert as a metaphor for genuine, simple love and life’s sweetest pleasures. The lyrics evoke warmth, home, and a return to the basics of soulful contentment.

The track features rich, analog-inspired instrumentation, showcasing the elite musicianship expected from Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (who have produced hits for Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, and Fantasia). The production is warm, jazzy, and incredibly inviting.

Jessy Wilson’s vocals are soulful, expressive, and full of character, carrying the emotional weight and playfulness of the song with authenticity.

LOUIS YORK is not just a band but a creative collective focused on delivering “The New Vintage” sound—music that honors the past while pushing contemporary genres forward. “Sweet Potato Pie” embodies this philosophy entirely, serving as a reminder of the simple, potent power of classic soul music.

The single stands out in their catalog as a pure expression of joy and a celebration of emotional richness over material success.