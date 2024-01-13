Louis York & Tamia Team Up For New Single “Three Little Words”

Superstar duo Louis York (aka Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony) have added the legendary Tamia to their latest single “Three Little Words”.

The soulful New American Soul flavored duet is the follow up to the group’s previous standout singles “Heaven Bound” with Jessie J and “Alone A Lot” featuring Anthony Hamilton.

“Three Little Words” was written by the duo along with actress/TV host Kathie Lee Gifford. The soul stirring narrative of the song is sure to resonate with listeners as it offers a unique and timeless musical experience within the framework of the genre Louis York is developing.

“Three Little Words” is especially significant because this is the first new music from Tamia since she released her album “Passion Like Fire” in 2018.

The accompanying music video was directed by Karl Weidmann effortlessly complements the song’s emotive journey, inviting viewers into a world where music and storytelling converge.

The song is set to be included on Louis York’s highly anticipated upcoming album, “Songs With Friends”.

Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony and Tamia had previously worked together on Tamia’s hit single “Beautiful Surprise” from her 2012 album of the same name.