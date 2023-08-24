Louis York Teams Up With Anthony Hamilton For New Single “Alone A lot”

Louis York have just unveiled their new single “Alone A Lot” featuring the legendary Anthony Hamilton.

The sentimental ballad captures the raw emotions of someone hurt by past relationships and considering giving up—until someone special comes into their life. The heartrending lyrics accompany a melodic blend of guitar, piano, and tambourine.

Claude Kelly and Chucky Harmony, aka Louis York, use this soulful anthem as a reminder that love can bring us hope even in our loneliest times.

The song is set to be included on the group’s upcoming album “Songs with Friends”. Also featured on the project will be PJ Morton, Lalah Hathaway, Chris Daughtry, Tamia, Breland, and more.

Their previous single “Heaven Bound” featured Jessie J and released back in June. Claude Kelly adds about the album: