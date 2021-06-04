Lucky Daye & D’Mile Release New Song “Running Blind”

Lucky Daye and super producer D’Mile continue their musical journey on the new record “Running Blind”. The song will appear on “Liberated/Music For the Movement Vol. 3” which drops June 18. The two have released some of the freshest R&B songs together over the last few years including hit single “Roll Some Mo”.

Lucky most recently released his EP “Table For Two” which D’Mile produced with. D’Mile has also been involved in some other great moments for the genre as he won a GRAMMY and Oscar with H.E.R. Along with that, he hit number one with Silk Sonic on the single “Leave The Door Open”. We spoke to him about that and much more in an interview we did with him recently.