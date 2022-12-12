Lucky Daye Releases Deluxe Edition Of Latest Album “Candydrip” (Stream)

R&B sensation Lucky Daye has just released a deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed sophomore album “Candydrip”.

The brand new edition of the album includes all of the favorites from the original, plus brand new songs “Magic,” “Apply Pressure,” “These Signs,” and an original version of “NWA.” The album originally released back in March 2022.

The last three of these new tracks feature production from Lucky’s longtime collaborator D’Mile, who recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Producer of the Year with recognition for his work on “Candydrip”.

Recently, Lucky Dave was nominated for five Grammy nominations in the upcoming 65th edition of the awards.

The album explores Daye’s redefinition of modern R&B through an alluring sensory-driven world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The body of work is the taste of a new era, one that celebrates his rise to stardom, while still bringing listeners on a ride they’ve never experienced before.