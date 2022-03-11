Lucky Daye Releases Sophomore Album “Candydrip” (Stream)

R&B singer Lucky Daye has just released his sophomore album “Candydrip”. The project is the follow up to his GRAMMY nominated debut album “Painted” along with the EP “Table For Two” which he released last year.

The new album features produce from long time collaborator D’Mile who produced a handful of songs on this album including the previously released “NWA”, “Candy Drip” and the lead single “Over”.

Lucky Daye is also set to hit the road with Joyce Wrice for his “Candydrip Tour” which kicks off next week in Portland. The 26-city tour kicks off in Portland and will wrap in New York City in April.