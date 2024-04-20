Lucky Daye Releases New Single “Hericane”

R&B sensation Lucky Daye returns with the release of his new single “HERicane”. You can listen to the new song as well as check out a live performance video of it below.

“HERicane” was produced by by Lucky Daye’s longtime collaborator D’Mile. The song was co-written by Daye, D’Mile, Mike “Hunnid”McGregor, Frank Nitty and Dustin “Dab” Bowie. Lucky Daye adds about the song:

“This song is about being grounded in a chaotic relationship. It’s important for people to be reminded that it’s a good time to be yourself and shine. Just be grounded and fierce in who you are.”

This is the first new music from him in 2024, and first offering since his single “That’s You” last year.