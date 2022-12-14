Lyfe Jennings Shares Conversation Starting Video For Latest Single “Till You Gone”

Lyfe Jennings has been known for giving a dose of harsh reality through his music over the course of the past two decades. He does just that once again with the release of his new single “Till You Gone”.

Jennings unapologetically offers a reminder of the harsh reality of life: you don’t generally receive your flowers until you’re gone.

“Till You Gone” was produced by Chrishan, RockBoy Beats and Mike Woods. The song visually and melodically addresses broad controversial social issues like racism, body shaming and gun violence in society. Jennings also takes the time to pay homage to artists who died too soon like DMX, PnB Rock and Takeoff.

The visual for the song emphasizes a deeper message: people become too concerned about satisfying others and meeting their expectations.

The song also serves as a reintroduction to the music of Lyfe Jennings. Although he’s continued to release new music over the last few years, he released his final album “777” in 2019.