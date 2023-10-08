Maeta Releases Video For Latest Single “Control Freak”

Check out the brand new video from Maeta for her latest single “Control Freak”.

The stripped down music video features labelmate AMBRÉ and allows Maeta’s enchanting voice to shine and breathes new life into the song.

The song was originally included on Maeta’s recently released EP “When I Hear Your Name” and comes on the heels of her drop of remixes for each of the songs.

In case you missed it, you can also check out our recent interview with Maeta where she discussed her latest EP and much more.