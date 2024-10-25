Mariah. Teams Up With Raheem DeVaughn For New Single “Hold On Me”

Oct 25, 2024 | New Music

Emerging songstress Mariah. links up with Raheem DeVaughn for her new single “Hold On Me”.

The sultry ballad marks a return for Mariah. following a brief hiatus from the music industry.

“Hold On Me” was written by Mariah. and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Eddie Spencer and Brekiscus-Hollywood Jackson for Quest Productions. Mariah. adds:

“This beautiful song serves as an anthem about love and perspective. Love can have powerful effects on the mind, heart, and body; creating an inescapable embrace. The person becomes like an energy pack: charging and elevating his/her intended.”

Mariah. last released new music with the single “Maybe” in early 2023.

