Mariah The Scientist Releases New Album “To Be Eaten Alive” (Stream)

Atlanta based singer Mariah the Scientist returns with the release of her brand new album “To Be Eaten Alive”.

This is her third album overall, and first via Epic Records, and features guest contributions from the likes of Young Thug, Kaytranada, 21 Savage & Vory.

She exudes strength derived from emotional vulnerability on the album, weaving personal tales over mellifluous instrumentals inspired by a plethora of genres, including R&B, Blues, Hip Hop & New Wave.

“To Be Eaten Alive” is led by the first single “From A Woman”.

The album is streaming now on all major platforms.