Mario & Tory Lanez Link Up For New Single “Main One”

R&B star Mario is back with his new single “Main One”. The bouncy midtempo song features Hip Hop singer Tory Lanez and comes following Mario’s Verzuz battle with Omarion. This isn’t the first time that Mario and Tory have worked together as they did the song “The Cry” together off “Chixtape 5” back in 2019.

“Main One” is Mario’s first song since the release of his Chris Brown collaboration “Get Back” back in 2021.

Mario is also set to release more music later this year as he has been in the studio with D’Mile. His last official album was “Dancing Shadows” back in 2018.