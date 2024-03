Check out the brand new single from Marsha Ambrosius called “One Night Stand” which releases via Aftermath/Interscope Records.

The song was produced by Ambrosius along with Dr. Dre and Erik “Blu2th” Griggs.

This follows the previously released single “The Greatest” on which she also worked with the legendary Dr. Dre on. She has been hinting that she’s working with him exclusively on her new album to usher in this next era of Marsha Ambrosius. We will just need to stay tuned for that.