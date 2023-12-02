Marsha Ambrosius Returns With New Single “The Greatest”

It’s been a minute since we’ve got some new music from Marsha Ambrosius. In the meantime, she’s been teasing R&B lovers on social media with images of her working alongside legendary producer Dr. Dre on an upcoming project.

We have the first offering from that collaboration with the new single “The Greatest”. The results feel like a musical masterpiece; an epic backdrop fueled by Marsha’s stunning vocals.

Although Marsha has continued to tour, she’s been pretty quiet with new music since the release of her previous album “NYLA” in 2018. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming project.