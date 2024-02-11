Maxine Ashley Releases Acoustic Version Of Latest Single “Somebody Else”

Grammy winning songstress Maxine Ashley just has just shared a special acoustic version of her latest single “Somebody Else”.

Also out today is the official video which features Maxine’s full-length live performance of the record while a moody guitar riff plays in the backdrop. The visual includes a special guest appearance by the Gittens Brothers.

Maxine is also celebrating a huge career milestone as “Somebody Else” charted #24 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. To honor the accomplishment, Maxine has released a revamped version of her chart-topping single as a special thank you to her supporters.

“Somebody Else” serves as a landmark release for JBR Creative Group, helmed by 4X Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Benét, JBR’s President, and entertainment executive Alison Ball, CEO of the powerhouse agency. With more new music on the horizon, Maxine Ashley is injecting a breath of fresh air into the alt-R&B space one ear-worm melody at a time.

Stay tuned for more from Maxine.