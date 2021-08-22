Maxine Jones (from En Vogue) & Producer Saint Jaimz Release “Intuition” EP

Maxine Jones formerly of the group En Vogue links up with producer Saint Jaimz for a new maxi EP called “Intuition”.

Included on the project are three all new songs including “Get Over Your Love”, “It’s My Intuition”, and “Incontrollable”. Each song was produced by Saint Jaimz and features vocals from Maxine.

When we had last heard from Maxine, she had released her first back “A Smart Girls Guide to Girl Groups” back in 2017.

Meanwhile, producer Saint Jaimz remains dedicated to the R&B lane through his independent label Name Entertainment.