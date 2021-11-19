Maxwell Announces Upcoming Tour with Anthony Hamilton & Joe

In an exciting revelation, Maxwell has revealed that he will be embarking on “The Night Tour” in 2022 with support from Joe and Antony Hamilton.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album “blacksummers’NIGHT” and will feature 25 dates in arenas across the U.S.

Full tour itinerary including tour stops and locations located below.

MAXWELL NIGHT TOUR DATES

3/2 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theater

3/4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

3/5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

3/9 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

3/11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

3/12 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

3/16 Columbus, GA Columbus Civic Center

3/17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

3/19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

3/20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/23 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Center

3/25 Memphis, TN FedExForum

3/26 Birmingham, AL Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

3/27 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

3/30 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

4/1 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

4/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

4/6 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

4/7 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/9 Chicago , IL United Center

4/10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

4/15 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

4/16 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

5/7 Tampa, FL Amelie Arena

5/8 Miami, FL FTX Arena