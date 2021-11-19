Maxwell Releases New Single “Off” + Announces “blacksummers’NIGHT” Album

Iconic R&B singer Maxwell returns with the brand new single called “Off”. The sensual and seductive song is certainly in the vibe of the previous hits he’s given us and which we have come to love him for.

He also announces his highly anticipated album “blacksummers’NIGHT” which will complete the trilogy which he kicked off over a decade ago. The album is set to release in Spring 2022.

This is the first release under a newly minted deal with BMG. He adds:

“From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…”

The ever elusive Maxwell last released the album “blackSUMMERS’night” back in 2016.

Maxwell will also be receiving the “Legend” Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards.