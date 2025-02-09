Melanie Fiona Releases New Single “Mona Lisa Smile”

R&B powerhouse Melanie Fiona continues her triumphant return to new music with the release of new single “Mona Lisa Smile”.

Grammy Award-winning R&B powerhouse Melanie Fiona continues her triumphant return with the release of “Mona Lisa Smile”, the latest single from her forthcoming EP Say Yes, coming soon.

The soulful and deeply introspective track is an ode to resilience. “Mona Lisa Smile” explores the quiet strength of those who wear a brave face despite life’s hardships. Fiona adds about the song:

“This song is an homage to all the brave, broken, beautiful works of art—the women, the wives, the mothers—truly, anyone holding it together despite wanting to fall apart. The ‘Mona Lisa Smile’ is the armor we all wear to protect our pain.”

The song was produced by Dre Harris.

“Mona Lisa Smile” follows the success of Fiona’s recently released singles “I Choose You” and “Say Yes”.

With her upcoming EP, Fiona is set to deliver a collection of songs that explore love, empowerment, and self-discovery. Marking her first EP in over a decade, the project reintroduces Fiona at her most vulnerable and self-assured, embracing both the highs and the heartbreaks of life with a sound that is rich, raw, and unmistakably hers.

Fans can expect an EP that not only reaffirms Melanie Fiona’s legacy but also showcases her evolution as an artist, storyteller, and woman.

