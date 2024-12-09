Melanie Fiona Releases Video For Latest Single “I Choose You”

Melanie Fiona has just released the visual for her recent single “I Choose You”.

The soulful anthem of love and empowerment was originally released in October alongside another new single called “Say Yes”. Both of the songs represent a return to new music from Fiona following a lengthy hiatus.

“I Choose You” is an upbeat, lovers rock-inspired track that finds Fiona at her most joyful and confident, capturing the thrill of choosing love without hesitation. The song celebrates the strength it takes to commit to someone fully, delivering a radiant blend of catchy rhythms and Fiona’s unmistakable voice.

The song is expected to be included on Fiona’s upcoming EP which is set to release in 2025.

In case you missed it, we recently caught up with Melanie Fiona for an interview to discuss the new music.

Stay tuned for more as Fiona gears up for the release of her 2025 EP.